Head of Government Holds Talks with Oracle Corporation CEO

Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Monday held talks with Oracle Corporation CEO Safra Catz, currently in Morocco for a two-day visit.



The meeting, which took place in the presence of the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, was an opportunity to discuss investment cooperation between Oracle and the Kingdom of Morocco as well as Oracle's development projects in Morocco, including the opening of the first "Oracle Lab"; a research and development unit of Oracle Corporation.



The first of its kind in Africa, this Research & Development center will be located within Casanearshore Park in Casablanca.



During this meeting, the Head of Government referred to Morocco's efforts, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, which have enabled Morocco to transform itself by consolidating the economic, democratic and social fundamentals, and, in so doing, by creating an ecosystem suitable for innovation and research and development.



For her part, Catz told the press that investment opportunities in Morocco are "very interesting", stressing in this sense the importance of the inauguration of the R&D unit "Oracle Lab". "This is just the beginning," she assured, noting that the opportunities for development and job creation in Morocco are numerous.



She also said that Morocco has several assets that contribute to the development of business opportunities and the promotion of investment in several areas, including technology.

MAP 16 mai 2022