Head of Government: Morocco Achieved Significant Progress in Social, Economic & Political Empowering of Women

Morocco has achieved remarkable progress in the empowerment of women socially, economically and politically, as evidenced by the constitutional achievements made since the 2011 constitution and the institutional and legislative reforms on the ground, which aim to combat discrimination against women, strengthen their independence and participation in public life, promote their access to decision-making and responsibility positions, and guarantee their civil, social and economic rights, said Thursday in Rabat, Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

Speaking at the Government Council, El Otmani noted that Moroccan women have achieved, under the impetus of HM King Mohammed VI, significant progress over the past two decades in the legal, academic, cultural, professional and health fields, thus competing in a well-deserved manner with man, said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesman, Saaid Amzazi, in a statement read at a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting, held through video-conference.

Congratulating Moroccan women on their International Day, the Head of Government stressed that the celebration of women and efforts to empower them should be a concern throughout the year.

Morocco's achievements whether at the legislative and organizational levels or at the level of fieldwork and through programs for the advancement of Moroccan women are part of efforts to strengthen gains and to meet the existing challenges, El Otmani said.

In that regard, he recalled the law on the appropriation of soulaliyate lands to women - a demand that has been met 100 years after the Dahir on collective lands- and the law against violence against women, which was followed by work programs by specialized committees to fight against violence against women and deal with its effects.

He also recalled the entry into force of the law on domestic workers, the law on social protection institutions, the law regulating the profession of social workers, and other laws enacted under the mandate of the current government "which aim to partially or fully address the delay in the empowerment of Moroccan women and the promotion of their status."

El Otmani welcomed the initiatives and actions carried out by various ministerial sectors and social stakeholders on the sidelines of the celebration of Women's Day, while voicing his commitment to continue working with determination to achieve more gains for Moroccan women "who deserve the best" and face the challenges and obstacles that hinder their access to comprehensive empowerment.

MAP 11 March 2021