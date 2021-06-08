Head of Government Presents Results and Prospects of CRIs' Reform

The Head of Government presented, Monday in Rabat, the results and prospects of the reform of the Regional Investment Centers (CRIs) which is carried out under Law 47.18, enforced in December 2019.



In response to a question on "the reform of the CRIs and its impact on the economic and social development of the regions", during the monthly session of general policy questions in the House of Representatives, the Head of Government said that the volume of investments recorded a significant increase of 154% in 2020, jumping from 59.7 billion dirhams in 2019 to 151.8 billion dirhams in 2020.



For its part, the number of planned jobs increased by 64% compared to 2019, going from 93,156 planned jobs to 152,378 under the projects adopted in 2020, he said.



The files submitted to the CRIs and approved by their unique office amounted to 3,361 against 2,259 files in 2019, an increase of 49%, while the average time taken to study the files by the unified regional investment commission has reached 20 days in 2020 against 120 days in 2019.



The industrial sector takes the lion's share with 30% of the projects adopted, followed by the service sector (20%), tourism (19%), the energy and mining sector (17%) and construction and civil engineering (9%), noted the Head of Government.



In addition, 380 positions reserved for CRIs for 2020 were opened as a first step in the human resources strengthening plan in accordance with the new organization chart and missions, he said, noting that it is planned to continue recruiting for the rest of the positions in 2021, in addition to the mobilization of a budget of 300 million dirhams for the benefit of CRIs in 2020.



Pending the activation of the law relating to the electronic creation of companies and the deployment of the related platform, the CRIs continued to offer support and assistance services for the creation of businesses through the unique office, in addition to the reduction of regulatory procedures and deadlines which oscillate between 8.6 and 1.5 days, underlined the Head of Government.



93 investors lodged complaints in 2020 following negative decisions by the unified regional investment commissions, he said.

MAP 08 June 2021