Head of Government Underlines Supporting Measures for Generalization of Social Protection

The head of government Saad Dine El Otmani highlighted, Monday in Rabat, the various measures taken by the government for the implementation of the social protection generalization project.

This unprecedented national societal project constitutes a real social revolution in the Kingdom, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, said El Otmani during the monthly general policy session in the House of Representatives, on the "governmental measures to activate the social protection generalization project".

This project is a source of pride for Morocco, with its direct and concrete repercussions on improving the living conditions of citizens, particularly in light of the health risks and economic fluctuations that the world is experiencing.

HM King Mohammed VI has paid particular attention to this project, so that all citizens, in particular the poor and vulnerable, can enjoy support and social protection to maintain their dignity and preserve social cohesion, underlined the head of government, noting that this project constitutes a lever for integrating the informal sector into the national economic fabric.

He recalled, in this regard, the royal speeches calling for the gradual launch of the process of generalization of social coverage for all Moroccans over the next five years, thus presenting the global action plan to be adopted to implement this reform, which includes the timetable, legal framework and financing options, as well as approved governance mechanisms.

The head of government underlined, in this sense, that the government is aware of the extent of the responsibility, and is determined to succeed in the project of social protection, by meeting all the conditions to ensure its proper implementation.

In this context, he recalled the major broad lines of this project, in particular the generalization of compulsory health insurance (AMO) for the benefit of 22 million additional beneficiaries and family allowances for the benefit of approximately 7 million school children, in addition to broadening the base of pension plan members to include around 5 million people, who are employed and do not benefit from any pension, as well as the generalization of the indemnity for loss of employment, to cover anyone with a stable job.

The in-depth reform of the national health system, in particular human resources, governance, health care offer, social action and social protection establishments, are among the measures supporting the implementation of this project, said El Otmani.

MAP 10 mai 2021