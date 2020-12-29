Head of Government : US Recognition of Morocco's Sovereignty over its Sahara, Unprecedented Diplomatic Achievement

The recognition by the United States of Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara is an unprecedented diplomatic achievement, said Monday in Rabat, head of government Saad Dine El Otmani.

In response to an oral question on "the Assessment and Prospects of Morocco's Diplomatic Action in relation to the Moroccan sahara Issue" during the monthly session of general policy questions held at the House of Representatives, El Otmani stressed that the US decision is an unprecedented diplomatic achievement, accomplished by Morocco for its territorial integrity.

Indeed, the historic decision of the United States is no other than the culmination of several years of diplomatic effort in the American scene, Head of Government said.

According to him, the general orientation of this decision is mentioned in the explanatory report on the budget of the US Department of State for the years 2018-2019, issued by the US Congress, and the presidential announcement came to materialize this orientation endowed with an executive power that is difficult to reverse.

The US recognition was followed by four important sovereign decisions, namely the recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the entire Moroccan Sahara region, support for the Moroccan autonomy initiative as the only solution to achieve a just and lasting solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue, the opening of a Consulate General in Dakhla, and the promotion of investments in the Moroccan Sahara region, El Otmani explained.

The importance of this decision stems from the fact that the United States is the world's largest power and a permanent member of the Security Council, he added, describing the United States as the "penholder" of the Security Council regarding decisions related to the Moroccan Sahara issue.

The Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Ambassador Kelly Craft, had officially informed the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General of the content of the Proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump recognizing the full sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over its Sahara, El Otmani recalled.

This achievement reflects the "clear position" of the United States on the Moroccan Sahara issue, based on the recognition of the sovereignty of the Kingdom over its Sahara, he said, adding that the decision appears in the Federal Register and is recorded at the United Nations.

"The effective implementation of the historic decision of the United States to recognize the sovereignty of the Kingdom over the entire Moroccan Sahara will push other countries to follow this path politically and economically," El Otmani stated. This decision is a blow to the separatist theses and a culmination of the efforts made under the high directives of HM King Mohammed VI for the benefit of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom, he added.

In parallel with diplomatic efforts, the Kingdom has continued its development efforts with a view to making its southern provinces an exceptional civilizational hub, the minister went on, noting that the completion rate of the projects included in the 206-2021 development program of the southern provinces reached 70%.

On the recent victories of the national cause, it is important to focus on the successful and decisive intervention of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) on November 13 at the passage of El Guergarat, on the instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the FAR, he said.

"More than 75 countries have welcomed the peaceful action carried out by the FAR and the reopening of the El Guergarat crossing to civil and commercial movements," El Otmani said, adding that no country in the world has supported the destabilizing actions of the separatists, except for neighboring Algeria which mobilized official media to spread false information on the situation in the Moroccan Sahara.

El Otmani reiterated the government's commitment to support the initiatives and decisions taken by HM the King in the service of the national cause and Morocco's supreme interests. In that regard, he lauded the efforts made by the Sovereign, through his wise and enlightened policy and his far-sighted leadership.

On the prospects for Morocco's territorial integrity issue, El Otmani said that the Kingdom will continue its commitment to the efforts of the UN Secretary-General to revive the political process, based on the criteria adopted by the Security Council in its resolution No. 2,548.

"The Kingdom remains convinced that the process will not succeed without the serious participation of the main party to this regional dispute, Algeria, and that the autonomy initiative remains the one and only solution to end this artificial conflict," he said.

"The series of successive political, diplomatic and development victories achieved by the Kingdom in favor of its top national cause will only strengthen the mobilization of Moroccans behind HM the King to move forward and resolve this artificial conflict," El Otmani concluded.

MAP 28 December 2020