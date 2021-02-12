Health Ministry : COVID-19 Vaccination Extended to People Aged 65 and Over

The national COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be extended to people aged 65 and over following the arrival of the third shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The vaccination operation is taking place gradually as the vaccine shipments arrive in Morocco to cover all the targeted categories, the ministry said in a release.

HM King Mohammed VI launched the national COVID-19 free vaccination campaign on January 28. Immediately afterwards, vaccination centers began to welcome the targeted categories in the different provinces and regions of the Kingdom.

A total of 855,318 people have been vaccinated so far, according to the ministry, which underlines that the vaccination campaign is taking place in a climate marked by the full respect of the preventive and health measures issued.

The ministry of Health calls all citizens belonging to the targeted categories to continue to take part in this large-scale national project, with a view to progressing towards collective immunity.

The ministry also stresses the need to continue to comply with the preventive measures during and after the COVID-19 vaccination operation.

MAP 12 February 2021