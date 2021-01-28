Health Ministry: Morocco Records 890 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,358 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco recorded 890 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 1,358 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of Health said Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 468,383 while the number of cured people increases to 446,181, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 95.3%.

A total of 20 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 8,207, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.8%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of the Oriental (7), Casablanca-Settat (6), Marrakech-Safi (2), Fez-Meknes (2), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (338), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (189), the Oriental (94), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (74), Marrakech-Safi (68), Souss-Massa (48), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (21), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (18), Draa-Tafilalet (16), Fez-Meknes (11), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (2).

The number of active cases has reached 13,995, including 772 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

The occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 24.2%, according to the same source.

MAP 27 January 2021