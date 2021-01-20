Highlighting Gains of Morocco's Territorial Integrity, a Necessity - Diplomat

Morocco's Consul General in Liege, Hassan Touri, called on the Moroccan community to be proud of the Kingdom's achievements and to highlight the gains made in defending the Kingdom's territorial integrity.

The diplomat, who was the guest on Monday evening of the Brussels-based channel "Maghreb TV", called on the Moroccan community to mobilize to counter all attempts of hostile communication conveyed by a handful of individuals on social networks and to highlight "real information and solid arguments supporting the Moroccanness of our Sahara."

On this occasion, the Consul General highlighted the latest developments in the national cause and the efforts made to thwart the actions of the foes of the Kingdom's territorial integrity.

In that regard, he recalled the peaceful intervention of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) at the El Guerguarat crossing, which was highly praised by the international community, and highlighted the political and diplomatic significance of the opening of several consulates-general of brotherly and friendly countries in Laayoune and Dakhla.

The diplomat also stressed the paramount importance of the recognition by the United States of the sovereignty of the Kingdom over its Sahara and the positive impact of such a decision on the negotiation process under the aegis of the UN and on the basis of Morocco's autonomy proposal for its southern provinces.

This recognition, he said, is the result of a long process and an epitome of the secular ties of deep friendship between the two countries and their strategic cooperation.

MAP 19 January 2021