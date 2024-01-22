Historic qualification for Morocco's U20 Team for the 2024 World Cup in Colombia

Morocco's U20 women's football team qualified for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024 in Colombia, despite losing (0-1) to its Ethiopian counterpart on Sunday at the Abebe Bikila stadium in Addis Ababa, in the second leg of the fourth and final round of African qualifiers for the World Cup, scheduled for August 31 to September 22.

Morocco beat Ethiopia 2-0 in the first leg, played last Saturday at the El Abdi stadium in El Jadida.

This is the first World Cup qualification for the national U20 women's team.

MAP: 21 January 2024