HM the King Contracts Asymptomatic Form of COVID-19 (Sovereign's Personal Physician)

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has contracted an asymptomatic form of the Covid-19, Professor Lahcen Belyamani, the Sovereign's personal physician, said Thursday.



The doctor has prescribed a period of rest for His Majesty the King for a few days, Belyamani said in a statement.



May God preserve His Majesty the King, grant Him a speedy recovery and good health.

MAP 16 June 2022