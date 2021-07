The President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saïed, on Tuesday received at the Carthage Palace in Tunis the Moroccan minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, bearer of a message from His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The royal message is part of the relations of fraternity and solidarity between the two Maghreb brotherly countries.

MAP 27 July 2021