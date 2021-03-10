House of Advisors Approves Framework Bill on Social Protection

The House of Advisors unanimously adopted, on Tuesday, in plenary session, the framework bill 09.21 on social protection, in the presence of Minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform, Mohamed Benchaâboun.

This text, drawn up in application of the High Royal Guidelines, is a social revolution that will mark a turning point in the reform of the social protection system in Morocco, with the aim of broadening its direct impact on citizens in a way that can reduce poverty, combat vulnerability and support families' purchasing power, Benchaaboûn said on this occasion.

The project aims to protect poor and vulnerable groups and families with limited income against hazards linked to childhood, disease, old age and job loss, he added.

Some 22 million Moroccans, half of whom are enrolled in the "RAMED" medical assistance system, and 11 million professionals, merchants, farmers, hand-craftsmen and self-employed people will benefit from Compulsory Health Insurance (AMO) with the same basket of services and treatments enjoyed by workers in the private sector, the minister added.

The state will bear the affiliation fees of 11 million Ramed users among vulnerable and poor categories, for an annual budget of 9 billion dirhams, i.e. a 7 billion dirhams increase compared to the expenses related to the purchase of medicines under the current RAMED system, he said, adding that 4.2 billion dirhams have been allocated for this purpose under the 2021 Finance Act.

All families, especially those in situation of poverty or precariousness, whether with children or not, will benefit from childhood hazards protection benefits or lump-sum compensation on the basis of the Single Social Register (RSU). This support will cost about 20 billion dirhams, including 14.5 billion dirhams allotted to poor families allowances.

The framework law also provides for extending the membership base of the pension system to persons who are working and not receiving a pension, by accelerating the implementation of the pension system for professionals and self-employed persons.

It also provides for generalizing the compensation for job loss to include all persons in stable employment through simplified conditions for the use of this compensation and broader base of beneficiaries, Benchaâboun explained.

"We ensure the implementation of the provisions of the framework law according to the objectives, axes and timetable defined by HM King Mohammed VI. We are working, in parallel, to include all stakeholders in this process, including social actors," Benchaâboun stated.

MAP 09 March 2021