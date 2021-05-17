House of Advisors: Social Dialogue, Repercussions of Health Crisis on Agenda of Monthly Session on May 25

Social dialogue and the socio-economic repercussions of the health crisis caused by Covid-19 will be on the agenda of the monthly session of the House of Advisors devoted to general policy, to be held on May 25.

A statement by the upper house indicates that the members of its board, convened Monday under the chairmanship of speaker of the House of Advisors Abdelhakim Benchamach, discussed the preparations for this monthly session that will address the social dialogue and measures to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the current health crisis.

During this meeting, the Bureau of the House also approved the agenda for the oral question session on Tuesday.

MAP 17 mai 2021