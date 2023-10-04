House of Representatives: Finance Committee Unanimously Approves Draft Decree-law Creating Grand Atlas Development Agency

The Finance and Economic Development Committee of the House of Representatives unanimously approved the draft decree-law n°2.23.870 creating the Grand Atlas Development Agency, during a meeting held on Tuesday, in the presence of Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.

In his presentation of the project, Baitas pointed out that this text comes pursuant to the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of areas affected by the Al Haouz earthquake, recalling in this sense the establishment of a five-year program worth 120 billion dirhams.

This decree-law aims to create a public entity with legal personality and financial autonomy, namely the Grand Atlas Development Agency, whose mission will be to steer the execution of the program and the management of its projects, stressed the Minister, recalling that the integrated multi-sectoral program was presented to HM the King at a working session on September 20 and covers the provinces and prefectures affected by the earthquake, namely Marrakech, Al Haouz, Taroudant, Chichaoua, Azilal and Ouarzazate, targeting a population of 4.2 million inhabitants.

He added that the draft decree establishes the Agency's missions and competencies, in particular the implementation of reconstruction and rehabilitation projects in affected areas, taking into consideration the environmental aspect, and ensuring respect for the unique heritage, traditions and lifestyles of the inhabitants concerned, as well as anti-earthquake construction standards.

MAP: 04 October 2023