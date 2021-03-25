House of Representatives Partakes in Meeting of FOPREL Parliamentary Committee on Women

The House of Representatives (Lower House) took part in the 6th meeting of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Women of the Forum of Presidents of the Parliaments of Central America, Caribbean and Mexico (FOPREL), held Tuesday through video conference.

The meeting focused on the role of parliaments in protecting the rights of migrant women in Central America, the Caribbean Basin and Mexico. On this occasion, presentations were made by experts from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

These presentations tackled the integration and defense of women's rights in the context of migration, as well as capacity-building for the prevention of gender-based violence in Central America, the Lower House said in a statement.

The House of Representatives was represented at the meeting by deputies Fatima Zahra Nazih, chair of the thematic working group on gender and equality, Souad Laamari from the Justice and Development group and Hayat Bouffarachen from the Authenticity and Modernity group.

The event was also marked by the participation of Morocco's Ambassador to Chile, Kenza El Ghali, as Honorary President of the FOPREL Committee on Women.

It was an opportunity to highlight Morocco's interest in the issues of migration and of women's participation in political life.

The first meeting of the FOPREL Committee on Women was held in 2015 in Rabat. It addressed the situation of women held captives in the camps of Tindouf and the importance of making their voice heard worldwide.

The House of Representatives has been taking part in FOPREL's sessions and committee meetings since it joined the parliamentary body as an observer member in 2014.

Created in 1994, FOPREL aims to strengthen the setting up and the harmonization of the laws of member countries and to develop consultation mechanisms between the speakers of legislative institutions in member countries to address the challenges facing the region.

FOPREL brings together the speakers of the Parliaments of 10 member countries, namely Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

MAP 24 March 2021