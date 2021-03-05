House of Representatives: Plenary Session Friday on Examining Laws Governing Electoral System

The House of Representatives will hold a plenary session Friday on examining and voting on organic bills governing the electoral system.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Bureau of the House of Representatives, held Thursday under the chairmanship of its speaker Habib El Malki, with a view to establishing the agenda for the extraordinary session of this institution.

It concerns draft organic law 04.21 amending and completing organic law 27.11 relating to the House of Representatives, as well as draft organic law 05.21 amending and completing organic law 28.11 relating to the House of Advisors, according to a press release from the House of Representatives.

It also concerns organic bill 06.21 modifying and completing organic law 59.11 relating to the election of the members of the councils of the territorial authorities and organic bill 07.21 modifying and completing organic law 29.11 relating to political parties.

El Malki welcomed the climate in which the laws relating to the elections are debated in the Committee on the Interior, Local Authorities, Housing and City Policy at the House of Representatives.

He also praised the efforts of the chairman and members of the committee for the preparation and establishment of a climate favorable for the examination and the vote of these bills, welcoming the spirit of constructive dialogue which marked cooperation between the Interior Ministry and all components of the House of Representatives.

MAP 04 March 2021