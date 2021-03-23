Human Dimension of EU-Mediterranean Strategic Partnership Cannot be Reduced to Sole Issue of Illegal Immigration: EMHRF President

The human dimension of the strategic partnership between the European Union and the southern Mediterranean neighborhood cannot be reduced to the sole issue of illegal immigration, said on Tuesday Driss El Yazami, President of the Euro-Mediterranean Foundation of Support to Human Rights Defenders (EMHRF).

El Yazami, who was speaking by videoconference during an exchange of views at the European Parliament on the "human rights" dimension of the EU's partnership with the southern neighborhood, stressed that this human dimension is "contaminated by this obsession” linked to illegal immigration.

The EMHRF welcomes the announcement made last February by the European Commission of the New Agenda for the Mediterranean, "because it offers new horizons and reaffirms a shared ambition and common values", El Yazami pointed out, noting however that he disagrees with the fact that one of the five fields of action proposed, in this case that of migration and mobility, "is reduced in reality to a single problem, almost an obsession: the fight against illegal immigration".

"There is nothing essential on the vast question of mobility, but there is an obsession: the fight against illegal immigration, which today seems to mark all policies and obscure the horizon of our common thought,” he said.

“This single priority insidiously triggers suspicion and fear. It feeds fantasies, prejudices and xenophobia,” El Yazami noted.

According to El Yazami, the population of immigrant origin that settled in Europe is "a common treasure, is attached to both shores and seeks to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between States and societies of the North and the South”.

Migration today “is also these tens of thousands of students from our countries enrolled in universities in Europe and tens of thousands of high-level executives, educated at the expense of southern societies and who have chosen or were recruited to work in Europe", he pointed out, noting that today there is "often fierce competition to recruit these skills".

“Are we going to forget this immigration? Are we going to resign ourselves to the idea that Africa is the losing continent in this international rivalry ?,” he wondered, noting that “these students and these highly qualified executives are also a common treasure that should be mobilized for the sake of development and cooperation”.

Migration today is finally and above all south/south migration, he said, explaining that out of a population of 1.25 billion inhabitants, Africa has about 36 million migrants, or 13 % of all migrants in the world. And contrary to popular belief, he argued, just 16.6% of these migrants head to Europe and out of five migrants from the continent, four remain in Africa.

The EMHRF president pleaded, in this context, in favor of a global approach taking into account all forms of human mobility. “An integrated approach that considers human mobility as a benefit, a resource and not a curse”.

MAP 23 March 2021