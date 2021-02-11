ICESCO Unveils its Special Program to Celebrate Year of Women 2021

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) unveiled, on Wednesday in Rabat, the broad lines of its special program and activities dedicated to the celebration of the Year of Women 2021 placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

ICESCO has chosen to declare 2021 as the Year of Women in appreciation of their efforts and promotion of their status in light of the sacrifices made during the Covid-19-related health crisis, especially in vital sectors such as health and education, the organization's Director General, Salem Ben Mohamed El Malek, said at a press conference.

In that regard, he praised the High Royal Patronage given to this event and the support provided by the Kingdom of Morocco, host country of ICESCO's headquarters, and by all Member States.

According to El Malek, the organization of this event is in line with ICESCO's new vision and strategy of action (2020-2030). This ten-year plan is based on two fundamental orientations, namely building a modern, innovative and intelligent system for the Islamic world, and empowering women, youth and children in terms of educational, cultural, technological and environmental rights.

ICESCO has drawn up an ambitious program covering the entire year. It is based on four axes relating to conferences and seminars, programs and projects, studies, and prizes and initiatives, the official explained.

ISESCO's Director General stated that the Organization plans to hold several seminars on various fields of interest to women, such as "Women's leadership in the technologies of the future,", "The specificities of women's contribution in crisis management," "Women's contribution in major urban transformations," "Women leaders in international organizations" and "Women pioneers of thought and art in the Islamic world."

On the organization's programs and projects, El Malek explained that the ICESCO aspires to promote women leaders and executives, work for the establishment of a women-friendly working environment for women, and send female executives on a temporary secondment in international organizations.

The organization also aims to support governmental programs in Member States oriented towards women in line with the organization's fields of competence, and to allocate a budget to support women in innovation and entrepreneurship.

It also aims to train as many women as possible in the organization's fields of competence, to create networks of women specialized in different fields, to strengthen the presence of Muslim women in international fora, to grant scholarships, to support programs for the protection of women against all forms of violence, and to work for the reduction of illiteracy among women, he added.

The official launch of the celebration of the Year of the Woman 2021 will take place on March 11 on the occasion of International Women's Day.

MAP 10 February 2021