Indian News Agency :Manoeuvers of So-Called SADR in Guergarate Torpedo UN Efforts

The presence of armed elements of the so-called SADR in the buffer zone of Guergarate torpedo the efforts of the United Nations to reach a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution to the question of the Moroccan Sahara, India based 'The News Agency" (TNA) reported on Thursday.



The blockade of the Guergerate passage and the sending of the "polisario" militias including civilians to the edge of the Defense System has threatened peace and stability in the region and endangers the sustainability of the cease-fire in force since 1991, wrote Mohit Dubey in an article published by TNA.



These are manifest acts of distrust of the UN Secretary-General, who has repeatedly called for the preservation of freedom of civil and commercial movement in the buffer zone of Guergarate, he added.



This blockage was associated with acts of destruction of the road connecting the Moroccan and Mauritanian border posts, as well as provocations against members of the Royal Armed Forces, he noted.



Such actions can only be justified by the recurring failure of the SADR and its allies in the concert of nations and the desperate attempts to impose the fait accompli and undermine Morocco's legal and historical legitimacy on its Sahara, Dubey underlined.



It should be recalled that the Security Council firmly rejected these actions in the five resolutions it had adopted since 2017, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Polisario from the buffer zone, to the chagrin of opponents of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom, he concluded.

MAP 12 November 2020