Indonesia, Vietnam Call for Consensual Political Solution to Moroccan Sahara Issue

Indonesia and Vietnam expressed, at the United Nations, their support for a political and consensual solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

In its explanation of vote on resolution 2548 on the Moroccan Sahara, adopted by the Security Council, Indonesia welcomed "the constructive commitment of all parties to the political process", calling on them to continue "their support and full cooperation" with the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for the Sahara, with a view to "progressing towards a political solution".

Indonesia also called for the appointment of a new Personal Envoy to "continue and build on the good work of the former Envoy, Horst Köhler", who initiated the Geneva Roundtable Process between Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the polisario.

Vietnam also stressed its support for "a just, satisfactory and mutually acceptable solution" to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

"We wish to reaffirm our position of principle on the situation in the Sahara: Vietnam supports the settlement of the Sahara issue through talks (...) between the parties on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions," the Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN said in his explanation of vote on Resolution 2548.

"We also stress the need to find a just, satisfactory and mutually acceptable solution by the parties concerned and to guarantee their interests for peace, cooperation and development in the region," he said.

