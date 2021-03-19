Interfaith Dialogue: HM the King's Leadership Hailed in Rome

HM King Mohammed VI's leadership in promoting inter-religious dialogue was hailed by His Eminence the Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, Vicar General of Rome, during at a meeting Friday with Morocco's ambassador to Italy, Youssef Balla.

On this occasion, Cardinal De Donatis described Morocco as a land of encounters and openness, highlighting the significance of the historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to the Kingdom on March 30-31, 2019, which opened a new page in the history of inter-religious dialogue and peace.

For his part, the Moroccan ambassador highlighted the farsighted leadership and pioneering role of HM the King in promoting the values of dialogue between religions and different cultures, as well as mutual respect.

Balla also stressed the vital role of the Commandery of the Faithful in safeguarding the cohesion and continuity of the religious identity based on moderate Islam.

The diplomat recalled the many educational, cultural and social initiatives put in place by Morocco to fight against radicalization and promote a religious practice that is open, in conversation with one another, and respectful for other religions and cultures, such as the Mohammed VI Institute for the training of Murchidines and Murchidates, whose influence exceeds the national borders with the training of Imams from Africa, Europe and Asia.

MAP 19 March 2021