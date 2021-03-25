Interior Ministry Refutes "Irresponsible Statements" by Maati Monjib

The Interior Ministry categorically refuted, on Wednesday, "the irresponsible statements and tendentious allegations" by Maati Monjib, which aim to mislead national and international public opinion and undermine the image of the Kingdom in terms of human rights.

"Just after his provisional release on a judicial decision, the man named Maati Monjib made, in a video posted on certain electronic sites and social networks, declarations and tendentious allegations in which he undermined the institutions of the State, by mentioning, in bad faith, concepts and terminologies which are unusual and far from the reality and nature of the work of national institutions, such as the "political police", "political security" and the existence "of a secret structure threatening the security of Moroccans", underlined the ministry in a press release.

The work of security institutions is governed by constitutional provisions, international conventions and national laws, which allow them to exercise their noble missions of maintaining public order and protecting people and property, while respecting the principles of transparency and the rules of good security governance, especially since their effectiveness is hailed inside and outside Morocco, as institutions recognized for their dedication and altruism in the service of the homeland and citizens, it said.

The ministry expressed, in this regard, its categorical refusal "of this kind of irresponsible statements which aim to mislead national and international public opinion and to undermine the image of the Kingdom in terms of human rights, stressing that these low maneuvers will not dissuade the State institutions from continuing the correct and firm application of legal provisions against all those who believe that they benefit from legal immunity for the simple fact that they hold the double nationality.

"All Moroccans are equal before the law and are required to comply with it, without favouritism or discrimination," the statement concluded.

MAP 25 March 2021