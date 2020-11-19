Intervention of Morocco To Restore Free Movement at El Guerguarat was in Accordance with International Law, European Deputy

The intervention of Morocco in order to restore free movement at El Guerguarat was in accordance with International Law, said European Deputy Tomas Zdechovský.

"The intervention of the Kingdom of Morocco in order to restore free movement at El Guerguarat border crossing with Mauritania was in accordance with International Law, especially with the Security Council resolutions 2285 (2016) and 2351 (2017) with the aim to help the MINURSO to reach its function with regard to the ceasefire and to re-establish the international free trade and civilian movement", the Czech Euro-deputy told MAP.

"In this regard, I welcome Morocco's commitment to the ceasefire," he said.

The fluent and peaceful movement through El Guerguarat has a significant impact on the entire Maghreb and Sahel region, which is a region of strategic importance for the EU, he added.

On the settlement of the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, the European deputy said that he considers the Moroccan autonomy plan as a serious, credible and realistic initiative, and it represents a potential approach to meet the aspirations of the population of the Sahara to manage their local affairs in peace and dignity.

"I call on the EU and its bodies to continue supporting the efforts of the United Nations and its Secretary General in view to achieving a peaceful settlement to this issue, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and in particular the latest resolution (2548) adopted on October 30, 2020," he affirmed.

MAP 18 November 2020