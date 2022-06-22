Issue of Moroccan Students Returning from Ukraine to Be Definitively Settled Next July (Minister)

The issue of Moroccan students returning from Ukraine will be finally settled next July, said Tuesday in Rabat, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Abdellatif Miraoui.



Responding to an oral question in the House of Advisors on the "issue of Moroccan students repatriated from Ukraine because of the war", Miraoui explained that it will be held various competitions for the integration of these students in the national education system after Eid al-Adha, stressing that the ministry is endeavoring to address this issue "in all positivity and efficiency, without sparing any effort to find realistic and appropriate solutions to this situation".



He said his department has held intensive meetings with the Network of Deans of Faculties of Medicine and Pharmacy and Dentistry, in the public and private sectors, which have resulted in the adoption of a set of principles, including the consideration of the number of places that can be added by each institution, especially in the fields of medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, veterinary medicine and architecture.



Regarding the distribution of students, Miraoui said that the principle of merit will be adopted according to the score obtained in the national competition and the number of places available in each institution, noting that measures will be taken to accompany students admitted to each institution.



He also noted that the Ministry has contacted some Eastern European countries (Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria) whose educational system is similar to the Ukrainian system, to examine the possibilities of hosting Moroccan students, noting that the Ministry has received, in this sense, proposals from Romania and Hungary, which will be announced shortly.

MAP 21 June 2022