Italian Media Outlet Underlines HM the King's Ongoing Support for Al-Quds

Italian media outlet "Farodiroma" underlined on Wednesday the "ongoing support" of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for the Holy City, underscoring the various initiatives of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, carried out under the Sovereign's High Guidance.

Highlighting the reception granted by HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa, by order of His Majesty the King, to the Makdessi children taking part in the 14th edition of the summer camp program organized by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, the news portal notes that the Agency's initiative illustrates "the Sovereign's ongoing support for the Holy City, which is reflected in multiple projects with a significant impact for the Makdessis, in particular women, children and people in difficult situation."

The summer camps, which benefit 50 children from Al-Quds every year, and the "Summer Schools" program, organized in the Holy City for over 3,000 children, confirm the "social and humanitarian" vision of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency's action, carried out under the High Royal Instructions, it adds.

In the same vein, the online media outlet "Mediterranews" points out that, since its launch in 2008, the Agency's summer camp program has benefited a total of 700 children from different districts of the Holy City, accompanied by 70 supervisors, who were able to visit different regions of the Kingdom and see for themselves the strength of Moroccans' solidarity with the Palestinians.

MAP: 30 August 2023