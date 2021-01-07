Jordanian Expert :Polisario Leadership Engages in Panhandling for Personal Gain at Expense of Population in Captivity in Tindouf

The polisario leadership, which does not represent the population of the Moroccan Sahara, now engages in panhandling for personal gain, ignoring the suffering of those held against their will in the Tindouf camps, said Jordanian expert Faouaz Al Khalayla.

In a story published Thursday by the news site "Ammon", the expert stressed that the polisario, which is out of sync with reality, is experiencing a crisis characterized by internal rifts and schisms as well as lack of realism of its separatist thesis. This situation has led its leaders to turn into beggars with the aim of achieving personal gains at the expense of the populations held captive in the Tindouf camps.

Al Khalayla wondered whether the polisario, which has lost all legitimacy and still remains committed to a foreign scheme, could reconsider its thesis and accept the political solution within the framework of the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty instead of remaining on the margins of history and geography.

According to the author of the story, observers of the Moroccan Sahara issue, since the departure of the Spanish colonizer, clearly see that the substance of the conflict lies in the expansionist ambitions of the Algerian leadership in North Africa through its maneuvers to create a weak and submissive entity in the Moroccan Sahara region.

The Algerian leadership is using the Moroccan Sahara issue to export its domestic crisis and to shy away from domestic demands related to democratic choice, wealth distribution, and development, he explained.

In that regard, Al Khalayla recalled the constant and immutable position of Morocco regarding the solution of the Sahara issue which cannot take place outside the Kingdom's full sovereignty.

The artificial conflict over the Sahara, which has been running for so long, has delayed the Maghreb integration project and seriously hampered the development process in the region, he noted, highlighting the realism of the Moroccan autonomy initiative recognized internationally as a serious, credible, and realistic solution for the settlement of this regional dispute.

MAP 07 January 2021