Justice Minister Meets UNDP Resident Representative over SDGs

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were at the heart of the talks, on Tuesday in Rabat, between the Minister of Justice Mohamed Benabdelkader and the resident representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Edward Christow.

The two officials focused on cooperation projects related to the implementation of the SDGs, particularly Goal 16 aimed at promoting the advent of peaceful and inclusive societies for the purpose of sustainable development, and ensuring access of all to justice, said a press release from the Ministry of Justice.

They also insisted on the importance of the projects in the fields of modernization of judicial services, improvement of reception of users, facilitation of access to justice and mechanisms for the protection of minors.

On this occasion, it was agreed to set up a joint working group to develop a program of cooperation and support for projects to reform the judicial system.

MAP 08 December 2020