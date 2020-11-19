Large Mosque To Be Built Soon in El Guerguarat

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs will build a large mosque in the El Guerguarat border post, at an estimated cost of 8.8 million dirhams.

The building works of this mosque, which will open its doors to the faithful within 12 months, were launched on Wednesday by the governor of Aousserd province, Abderrahaman El Jaouhari, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Kingdom's independence.

This project, which will be carried out over an area of ​​3,767 m2, includes a prayer room for men and another for women, ablution rooms, a minaret and accommodation for the imam.

In a statement to MAP, the delegate of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the Dakhla Oued Eddahab region, Abdelkader Alioui said that the construction of this mosque responds to the concern to allow the faithful to perform their religious duties in good conditions and to support the dynamic of urban development experienced by the El Guerguarat border post and the commune of Bir Guendouz.

He added that this building will be constructed while respecting Islamic architectural standards in accordance with the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful.

The El Guerguarat border post, which is part of the commune of Bir Guendouz, has experienced significant socio-economic development in recent years, due to its strategic geographical position on the Moroccan-Mauritanian border.

In addition to state services, several companies have set up branches in this center to provide services to the population and to travelers.

Nearly 200 trucks cross this road daily on their way to Mauritania and other countries of West Africa.

MAP 18 November 2020

The movement of goods and people had been re-established on Saturday at the El Guerguarat border post after the resolute intervention of the Royal Armed Forces against the militias of the "Polisario" in the buffer zone, which they blocked on October 21, hampering the movement between Morocco and Mauritania.