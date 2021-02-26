Lieutenant General, FAR Inspector General Receives Colonel Assimi Goïta, Malian Vice-President

Upon the high instructions from HM the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the Lieutenant General, FAR Inspector General received, on Friday at the FAR General Staff in Rabat, Colonel Assimi Goïta, Vice-President of the Malian Transition, who is on a working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco along with a large military delegation.

The talks, which were attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Mali in Rabat and the Military Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Mali in Rabat, touched on military cooperation between the armed forces of the two country, said a press release from the FAR General Staff.

The two high-ranking officers also examined the opportunities offered by bilateral military cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Mali, as well as the means to encourage and broaden the prospects of this cooperation in various fields.

The agenda of the working visit by the Malian military delegation to the Kingdom includes a visit to the Mohammed V Military Hospital in Rabat and to the Royal Institution of Higher Military Education in Kénitra, the source said.

MAP 26 February 2021