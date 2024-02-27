Loudyi Receives Romanian Minister of National Defense

Pursuant to the Royal Instructions, Abdeltif Loudyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of the National Defense Administration, received, on Tuesday at the headquarters of this Administration, Angel Tîlvăr, Minister of National Defense of Romania, on a working visit to the Kingdom, accompanied by a large delegation and the Romanian ambassador accredited in Rabat.

The visit, which is part of consolidating and diversifying bilateral cooperation between the two countries, was marked by the signing of a military and technical cooperation agreement between Morocco and Romania, in the presence of Lieutenant General, Inspector General of FAR and Commander of the South Zone.

The cooperation agreement covers training and exercises, the defense industry, technical support and the exchange of expertise, military health, cybersecurity, and the establishment of a joint military commission to define areas of cooperation, convening alternately in Rabat and Bucharest.

In addition, both parties underlined the positive and constructive role of the Kingdom of Morocco and Romania in maintaining stability, security and peace in their respective regions, aware of the role and responsibility dictated by their geostrategic positions in promoting peace and harmony in Africa and Europe.

Tîlvăr stressed the high priority of the partnership with Morocco, and took the opportunity to express his admiration for the impressive level of economic and social development achieved by the Kingdom, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, making Morocco a dynamic player and a haven of stability and peace for its Euro-Mediterranean and African neighbors.

At the end of the meeting, the two officials expressed their shared ambition and desire to consolidate these relations in the future, through the implementation of the provisions of the Military and Technical Cooperation Agreement signed today, as well as through regular exchanges of visits by officials from both countries.

MAP: 27 February 2024