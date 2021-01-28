Madrid Calls for Strengthening Dialogue and Cooperation with Morocco

Spain's Foreign Action Strategy for 2021/2024 calls for strengthening dialogue and cooperation with partner countries like Morocco.

This Strategy, presented to the Spanish Council of Ministers on Tuesday by Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Arancha González Laya, underlines the need and the relevance of moving forward in the consolidation of dialogue with the countries of the Maghreb region, particularly Morocco.

The 100-page document also calls for the organization of regular political consultations with the Kingdom and the holding of high-level meetings.

The Strategy, which will be also presented to both chambers of the Spanish Parliament, emphasizes the importance of establishing "specific cooperation plans" with Morocco in areas of common interest.

Under this plan setting the broad lines of Spain's foreign policy, the Iberian country plans to exercise an "active presidency" in 2021 of the 5+5 Dialogue of the Western Mediterranean, as well as the organization of the 5th Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean.

Promoting the EU’s southern neighborhood and the Union for the Mediterranean is also one of Spain’s priorities over the next four years.

With regard to sub-Saharan Africa, Spain will work to strengthen cooperation with the countries of the Sahel, support their economic and social development and their institution-building processes, and hold the 1st Hispanic-African Forum on sustainable cities.

MAP 27 January 2021