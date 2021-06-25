Marhaba Operation 2021: Opening in Rabat of Reception Center for Moroccans Abroad (Hassan II Foundation)

The Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans Abroad opens from June 25 to September 15, 2021 a reception center dedicated to Moroccans abroad, at the Foundation's headquarters in Rabat, as part of the Marhaba operation 2021.



"Professionals specialized in different areas (including legal and economic fields) will be at the disposal of our fellow citizens abroad to meet their needs and their requests," said Thursday a statement by the Foundation, adding that the center will be open from Monday to Saturday (10 a.m to 5 p.m).



Two specialized professionals representing the General Directorate of Taxes and the National Agency of Land Conservation will be present at the Foundation to provide assistance and advice. The General Directorate of Customs will be in line with the Hassan II Foundation to respond to requests related to their field of intervention, according to the same source.



The Hassan II Foundation for Moroccans abroad has a legal and social assistance center that supports expatriates throughout the year in their difficulties related to legal and administrative procedures. This pole informs, advises, orients them and provides them with help and assistance.



According to the statement, the economic promotion pole supports investors during the various phases of implementation of their projects in Morocco through guidance, information and support.



The website of the Foundation provides continuous current information on the company Royal Air Maroc and the direction of the Merchant Navy through its section Marhaba 2021, added the same source, noting that a remote service is provided to contact the economic pole: (212) 07 62 84 11 65 and the legal and social assistance pole: (212) 07 62 86 92 59.



The services "Request for legal assistance" and "Economic request" are also accessible through the Foundation's website www.fh2mre.ma, while the address: bod@fh2mre.ma is dedicated to sending e-mails.



This operation will be done in compliance with the health measures of prevention against the pandemic of Covid-19, concluded the statement.

MAP 24 June 2021