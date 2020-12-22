Mauritania-Morocco Joint Military Commission Holds Second Meeting

The joint Mauritania-Morocco military commission held, on Monday in Nouakchott, its second meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief of General Staff of the Mauritanian Armed Forces, Major General Mohamed Bamba Meguett, and the Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), Lieutenant General Abdelfattah Louarak, who is visiting Mauritania.

This meeting, the second of its kind between the two parties, aims to strengthen the bilateral relations of cooperation in the military and security fields, as well as the prospects for the development of this cooperation, Mauritanian News Agency (AMI) reported.

This meeting is part of a three-day visit to Mauritania by Abdelfattah Louarak at the helm of a large delegation, the same source added.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Mauritanian National Navy, the Director of Armament, the heads of the 2nd and 3rd offices and several senior officers of the General Staff of the Mauritanian Armed Forces as well as the FAR delegation accompanying the Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces.

