M'diq-Fnideq: Two Meetings Held To Examine Measures To Promote Economic Take-off

Two meetings were held, on Tuesday at the headquarters of the prefecture of M'diq-Fnideq, in order to examine the measures taken and those to be undertaken in the short and medium term to promote economic take-off in the territory of the prefecture, as well as to present the progress of the implementation of projects and programs aimed at contributing to the improvement of the living conditions of people in precarious situations.

Chaired by Wali of the Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima region, Mohamed Mhidia, these meetings took place in the presence of the president of the region, the governor of the prefecture of M'diq-Fnideq, the director general of the Agency for North Promotion and Development (APDN), and representatives of decentralized services.

The first meeting was an opportunity to discuss the situation, alongside the presidents of local authorities and local political actors, who expressed their concern about the economic recession that this area is experiencing, following the closure of the Bab Sebta crossing point, and the consequences of the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) on the economic and social situation of the inhabitants of the M'diq-Fnideq prefecture, said a press release from the APDN, issued at the end of the two meetings.

In this regard, the speakers affirmed their global and unconditional mobilization and their support for the efforts aimed at facilitating the implementation of all the measures taken to promote job creation for young people and ensure a stable income for the various social segments.

As for the second meeting, it was attended by local actors and civil society activists, in particular representatives of youth and women's groups, who expressed their aspirations and points of view, in an open dialogue with the competent authorities, without any conditions or restrictions, on the difficult conditions they endure because of the economic crisis in the region, expressing the suffering of the local population and the need to find urgent solutions, able to ensure their dignity and a sustainable income.

The press release stressed that this meeting was an opportunity to build bridges for dialogue and present practical proposals, which reflect the level of awareness of the difficulty of the situation and the need for joining efforts by all stakeholders, with a view to promoting the economic development of the region.

The Wali of the region expressed his understanding of the difficult situation facing this area and its economic and social consequences on the population, as well as the expectations of the inhabitants and their legitimate aspirations to be offered alternative economic solutions and activities.

He recalled the launch of the Integrated Program for Economic and Social Development of the Prefecture of M'diq-Fnideq and the province of Tetouan, aimed at launching projects and developing practical measures to create jobs and provide the support and financing necessary for project holders, in addition to the "Intilaka" program and the third program of the National Initiative for Human Development (INDH), which aims to improve the income and economic inclusion of young people, through financial support to boost entrepreneurship.

