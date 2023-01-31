MFA, INPPLC Sign MoU to Establish Institutional Framework to Prevent, Fight Corruption

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates and the National Authority for Probity, Prevention and Fight against Corruption (INPPLC) signed on Monday in Rabat a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation, coordination and consultation between the two parties through the establishment of an institutional framework in the field of prevention and fight against corruption.

Signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and the INPPLC President Mohamed Bachir Rachdi, this Memorandum of Understanding identifies areas of joint cooperation between the two parties.

This is to exchange reports published by international, regional and national organizations on the assessment of the state of corruption and the extent of progress made in the fight against corruption and its prevention, processing and analysis of the aforementioned reports by the INPPLC as well as to draw the most important data and conclusions emanating from them to integrate them in the formulation of its reports, opinions and recommendations.

This MoU also aims to monitor the implementation of Morocco's international obligations, arising from the reports and conventions ratified in this area, in coordination with the authorities, sectors and bodies concerned, in addition to other areas to be agreed between the parties.

In this regard, Bourita said that this initiative is "part of the approach that HM King Mohammed VI keeps calling for, consisting of linking domestic policies to foreign policies."

He further stressed that Morocco should move from being an importer of answers to issues that hinder probity, to being a contributor and actor in international discussions and influential in the decisions adopted, based on its national experience and in consideration of its added value that can enrich the international debate.

"This Memorandum of Understanding should be a framework to strengthen Morocco's participation in international meetings and contribute to regional and international agreements, but also to present its experience to Arab and African countries, "said the minister in a statement to the press after the signing ceremony, adding that this institutional framework will allow both parties to work together as one team at the international level.

Bourita also welcomed the remarkable presence of the INPPLC at regional, continental and international levels, noting in this regard that the diplomatic network should support this body in its work abroad.

For his part, Rachdi noted the "great importance" of this Memorandum of Understanding, since it creates a framework for coordination between the two parties to strengthen the influence of the Moroccan position against this scourge and to affirm the Kingdom’s willingness to fight against corruption, in addition to the involvement of all skills in the development.

"The implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding is likely to give Morocco effective roles at the international level, especially in the fight against corruption, moralization of public life, sustainable development and contribution to the international effort to this effect," he said.

To ensure the implementation of the provisions of this memorandum of understanding, a joint committee was established between the two parties to review and approve joint activities, monitor their implementation in the context of an annual work program that defines the operational goals and obligations of each party and assess the consequences thereof, in addition to updating and adapting their content if necessary.

