Minister of Foreign Affairs Lauds Colombia's Efforts To Address Humanitarian Situation Caused by Inflow of Venezuelan Migrants

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita lauded, on Tuesday, the efforts made by Colombia to address the humanitarian situation caused by the inflow of Venezuelan migrants.

In a joint statement issued after a teleconference with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Colombia Claudia Blum, Bourita underlined that Colombia and Morocco share a common vision on migration policy, which allows migrants to enjoy their full legitimate rights and guarantees their dignity.

Bourita emphasized the importance of the recent adoption by Colombia of the Protection Statute for Venezuelan migrants.

On the other hand, Bourita expressed Morocco's support for the policy of "Peace with Legality" under the leadership of the Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez and for the various stabilization actions he carried out in Colombia, within the framework of the implementation of the Peace Accords.

The two ministers stressed the importance of coordination between Morocco and Colombia within regional and international organizations and agreed to strengthen multilateral diplomacy through joint and effective collaboration in global forums, where the two countries are active.

As an observer member within the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) and the Pacific Alliance, Bourita highlighted Morocco's commitment to continue active and efficient cooperation with Colombia, within the framework of its partnership with these regional organizations, wrote the joint statement.

Bourita highlighted the work of Colombia, which currently holds the Pro Tempore Presidency of these two mechanisms.

The two parties also stressed the need to pool the efforts of the two Continents to support the humanitarian response to the pandemic, and to counter, together, through shared competitiveness, the unavoidable challenges facing the two regions, such as organized crime, drug trafficking, corruption, migration and climate change, the same source said.

MAP 06 avril 2021