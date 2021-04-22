Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Kuwaiti Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita met, on Wednesday via teleconference with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah.

During this meeting, the two ministers lauded the remarkable relations of cooperation and solidarity uniting the two countries, thanks to the High Solicitude of HM King Mohammed VI and of His brother HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and their willingness to continue to develop these ties for broader prospects, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad in a statement.

On this occasion, Bourita congratulated his Kuwaiti counterpart who was decorated by the Emir of the State of Kuwait with the Medal of the Order of Kuwait of the first grade for his sustained efforts in favor of reconciliation in the Gulf, welcoming the sincere and constructive actions that the sister nation of Kuwait has been tirelessly making in this direction.

In addition, the two ministers surveyed bilateral cooperation by discussing the means of strengthening it, while stressing the importance of an overall assessment of the achievements made since the holding of the 9th Joint Committee in Kuwait on April 9-10, 2019, with the aim of better preparing for the 10th committee scheduled for this year in Morocco.

They also welcomed the strategic partnership between Morocco and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, stressing the importance of fostering it in the upcoming period, according to the same source.

During these talks, Bourita praised the principled and unwavering position of the State of Kuwait in support of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Moroccanness of the Sahara, as well as its continuous attachment to the sovereignty of Morocco over all of its territories.

Regarding Arab and regional causes, notably those of Libya, Yemen, Lebanon and the Palestinian issue, the two ministers noted a convergence of views, highlighting the points of view shared by the two countries on the subject of respect for the sovereignty and territorial and national integrity of countries and the attachment to the values ​​of cooperation and solidarity.

It also concerned the promotion of dialogue and the political solution to resolve disputes and the adoption of mediation to help resolve conflicts and crises, the statement concluded.

MAP 21 avril 2021