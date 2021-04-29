Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Norwegian Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita met, Thursday through video conference, with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide.

Stressing the excellence of bilateral relations, the FMs reiterated their common will to further strengthen them, particularly by intensifying political consultations and developing a common roadmap to achieve tangible joint initiatives, said a statement from the Ministry.

Welcoming the exemplary management by the two countries of the fight against Covid-19, the two parties stressed the importance of capitalizing on the post-pandemic period to establish an agenda of cooperation and sectoral visits, expanding it to the areas of youth, culture, tourism and climate.

During the exchange on regional and international issues of common interest, Eriksen Soreide has welcomed the stabilizing role played by Morocco in the region.

The two ministers also highlighted the importance of consultation between Morocco and Norway in international forums on issues of common interest. They also agreed to organize a working visit of Eriksen Soreide in Morocco during this year, the statement concluded.

