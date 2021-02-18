Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Gambian Counterpart Carrying Message to HM the King

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, received, on Thursday in Rabat, his Gambian counterpart, Mamadou Tangara, who is carrying a message from the President of the Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow to HM King Mohammed VI.

"I came to Morocco to convey an invitation from the President of the Republic of The Gambia H.E. Adama Barrow to his brother and friend H.M. King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, to visit The Gambia," Tangara told the press following talks with Nasser Bourita.

On this occasion, Gambia's top diplomat praised the excellent relations between his country and the Kingdom of Morocco.