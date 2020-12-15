Minister of Foreign Affairs : US Recognition of Moroccanness of Sahara, "Major Development" and "Decisive Turning Point"

The recognition by the United States of the full and entire sovereignty of Morocco over the whole of its Sahara is a "major development" and a "decisive turning point" in the evolution of the Sahara issue, said Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita.

Bourita, who was speaking at a press briefing with his Bahraini counterpart Abdellatif Bin Rashid Al Zyani on the occasion of the inauguration of the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Laâyoune, indicated that this recognition was given concrete substance by the adoption of a new map of Morocco including the entire Sahara and the forthcoming opening of an American consulate in Dakhla.

This recognition is all the more important as it emanates from a great power and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, he said, adding that this decision of the United States is part of the movement of promoting the Moroccanness of the Sahara on an international level.

US President Donald Trump had announced, during a telephone conversation with HM the King, the promulgation of a presidential decree, with what this act entails as undeniable legal and political force and with immediate effect, relating to the decision of the States United of America to recognize, for the first time in its history, the full sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire region of the Moroccan Sahara.

As the first materialization of its sovereign initiative of great importance, the United States of America decided to open a consulate in Dakhla, with an essentially economic vocation, in order to encourage American investments and the contribution to economic and social development, in particular for the benefit of the inhabitants of the southern provinces.

MAP 14 December 2020