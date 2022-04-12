Minister Says Government Working to Definitively Resolve Informal Economy Issues

The Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri, on Monday said that the government is working to definitively resolve the issues related to the informal economy.



Responding to an oral question at the House of Representatives (lower house), Sekkouri said that attention will be focused on the status of auto-entrepreneurs, among other things, to allow broader areas of activity.



The executive will also work, according to the minister, to simplify procedures and increase financial benefits, as well as to provide support to those who are not able to declare their transactions.



Sekkouri further noted that the informal income does not not allow workers to make the necessary declarations, keep accounts, and undertake the rest of the steps necessary to exercise an economic activity organized by law.



In addition, the Minister emphasized that certain workers are deliberately exercising informal activities that generate significant income, hence the need to strengthen control, revealing that ministry will announce an ambitious program in the field of control of employment.

MAP 11 avril 2022