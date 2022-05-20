Minister of Transport Holds Bilateral Talks with Peers Attending ITF Summit

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdeljalil, held a series of talks with his counterparts attending the 2022 summit of the International Transport Forum (ITF), which ended Friday in Leipzig, Germany.



The minister, who chaired the works of the Summit, met with his counterparts from Germany, Switzerland, Britain and Israel, as well as heads of international organizations in the sector.



"The talks focused on reviewing ways and means to consolidate bilateral cooperation in the field of transport and logistics," Abdeljalil told MAP, highlighting the fruitful and constructive exchanges with his counterparts at the summit.



On Thursday, Abdeljalil chaired the 14th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the ITF, marked by the accession of Cambodia to the Forum as the 64th member country of the organization, and the re-election of Young Tae Kim as Secretary-General of the organization.



The ITF Summit, held under the theme "Transport for Inclusive Societies," kicked off on Wednesday in Leipzig under the presidency of Morocco.



Morocco, as the first Arab and African country to have joined the ITF in 2015, was entrusted with the presidency of the Forum for the 2021-2022 term, in view of the efforts and projects carried out by the Kingdom in the field of transport and its geostrategic position both at the regional and continental levels.



The summit brought together about 800 delegates, including Ministers of Transport, heads of companies and international organizations, parliamentarians, policymakers, representatives of professional associations and researchers.



More than 80 sessions and side events explored the various aspects of the theme of inclusion: from connectivity for rural communities to the digital divide, from workforce diversity in the transport sector to inclusive planning and design.



The forum was an opportunity to showcase Morocco's experience in the transport sector and to highlight its regional and continental leadership.



The International Transport Forum is an intergovernmental organization with 63 member countries. It acts as a think tank for transport policy and organizes the Annual Summit of transport ministers. ITF is the only global body that covers all transport modes. The ITF is administratively integrated with the OECD yet politically autonomous.

MAP 20 mai 2022