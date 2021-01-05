Ministry of Health: Communication on Anti-Covid19 Vaccination Operation will Take Place via Official Channels

The Ministry of Health denied having any relation to a fake Facebook page, bearing the name of Minister Khalid Ait Taleb and affirmed that the communication on the anti-Covid19 vaccination operation will take place via official channels.

"Some individuals have created a suspicious Facebook page, bearing the name of Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb and have published written content with a suspicious link attached to it, claiming that it concerns the launch of online registrations to receive Chinese Sinopharm and British AstraZeneca vaccines, as part of preparations for the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination campaign," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In this regard, the department denounced these malicious allegations, calling on citizens to be vigilant regarding false information aimed at misleading public opinion and hampering national efforts to fight this pandemic.

It also affirmed that it reserves the right to resort to justice.

MAP 05 January 2021