Ministry of Health Denies Systematic Hospitalization of Children Under 15 with Covid-19

The Ministry of Health has denied the information disseminated, Saturday, on a national news website, attributing to this department the decision of systematic hospitalization of children under 15 years old with Covid-19.



To date, there has been no change in the protocol for the management of Covid-19 cases in children from 1 month to 18 years, released on May 4, 2020, said the ministry in a statement, specifying that according to the same protocol, hospitalization in case of contamination of this category of the population is not systematic.



"The Ministry of Health will remain committed, as it has been since the beginning of this global health crisis, to communicate in a regular and transparent manner all related decisions and developments," the statement concluded.

MAP 15 August 2021