Ministry of Health :Morocco Records 756 New COVID-19 Cases, 895 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco recorded 756 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 895 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of Health said Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 469,139 while the number of cured people increases to 447,076, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 95.3%.

A total of 17 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 8,224, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.8%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (6), Marrakech-Safi (3), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Fez-Meknes (2), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (1), Souss-Massa (1) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (292), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (127), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (122), the Oriental (67), Souss-Massa (48), Marrakech-Safi (30), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (17), Draa-Tafilalet (15), Fez-Meknes (13), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (12), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (3).

The number of active cases has reached 13,839, including 759 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 28 January 2021