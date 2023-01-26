Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity Provides Necessary Aid to Rural Population in Midelt amid Cold Wave

The Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity is working in the province of Midelt to provide the necessary aid to rural populations exposed to the current significant drop in temperatures.

An important human and logistical device was mobilized, on Wednesday in Midelt, to prepare kits of basic foodstuffs and blankets, intended for families affected by the cold wave in several douars of this province.

Samir Benyada, regional coordinator of the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, said that pursuant to the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, the Foundation launched, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and local authorities, a humanitarian operation to cope with the cold wave for the benefit of the population of the mountainous areas of the Middle and High Atlas.

This operation, he specified in a press statement, targets, in its first phase, more than 20,000 families spread over four provinces, namely those of Midelt, Jenifra, Azilal and Al Haouz.

The second phase of this operation concerns 5 other provinces, namely Chefchaouen, Tinghir, Al Hoceima, Taza, Taounate and other areas, Benyada added.

HM King Mohammed VI gave his high instructions to immediately launch the solidarity action "Big Cold" in favor of the rural populations exposed to the significant drop in temperatures in the High Atlas and Middle Atlas provinces, said a statement issued by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

MAP: 26 January 2023