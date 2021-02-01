Moroccan Embassy in Pretoria Issues Publication on Moroccan Sahara

"Moroccan Sahara: Understanding and defining the regional dispute" is the title of a publication presented, on Friday in Pretoria, by the Moroccan Ambassador to South Africa Youssef Amrani.

Through this publication, the Moroccan diplomat tries to answer several questions commonly asked about the artificial regional dispute over the issue of the Moroccan Sahara, to lift the veil on the immaculate truths that no malice can compromise nor rewrite.

“It seemed appropriate to me to come back, with supporting arguments and facts, to the details of History of Law in order to better explain the legal concepts and the political dynamics which shape the orientations of an international community, which no longer goes to half measures to formally recognize the full and complete belonging of Morocco to its Sahara and of the Sahara to its Morocco”, wrote the publication.

The author wished to specify that the goal of this publication is to report, in a language of authenticity, the elements which are factual and which cannot be disguised by perversions of interpretation, erroneous reading or historical mystification.

Deeming that "the shameless propaganda of the opponents of the territorial integrity of Morocco must be deconstructed as they carry untruths, outrageous simplifications and shortcuts of history", Amrani maintained that the sovereignty of Morocco on its Sahara is that of historical truth, legal legitimacy and a social will fully experienced and honored by Morocco in all its human, social, political, cultural, economic and religious components.

The ambassador noted that Morocco is reinforced in its territorial integrity by an immutable legitimacy, which "cannot be called into question even by the most sophisticated of manipulations or the most shameless of political maneuvers".

"The vision, leadership and high orientations of His Majesty King Mohammed VI cement the unity of a Nation, guide the process of action and shape the future of an ambition", he said, stressing that, domestically and internationally, the Royal Strategy is one that interweaves legitimacy with consistency, words with action and commitment with responsibility.

In the same vein, the diplomat noted that prosperity, development and the human capital are at the heart of a patriotic and solidarity-based agenda for the benefit of all Moroccan citizens.

MAP 29 January 2021