Moroccan Federation of Media Condemns Excesses of an Algerian TV Program

The Moroccan Federation of Media (FMM) announced that it is following with great interest the various reactions provoked by the excesses of an Algerian TV channel against the Moroccan people, their symbols and royal institution in the person of HM King Mohammed VI.

In a statement, the Federation denounced this "abject media deviation involving a frank attack, stupid mockery and filthy comments affecting the dignity of the Moroccan people."

These actions, the FMM went on, constitute a breach of international laws and principles governing media work, including entertainment programs.

The Federation strongly condemns the content of this "far-fetched program characterized by ridiculous expressions against the Kingdom of Morocco and mocking statements on religion, dignity and human beliefs, as well as on the Moroccan people proud of their glories, long history and virtuous morals".

The incitement to war, violence, hatred, racism and discrimination contained in the said program against Jews in Morocco and abroad runs counter to international principles governing professional practice in the field of journalism and the media, the Federation said.

In this regard, it called on Algerian officials to show wisdom and to take into consideration neighborhood ties and what binds the two brotherly Moroccan and Algerian peoples in terms of common history and destiny, in addition to religion.

The FMM also urged Algerian leaders to apologize and withdraw from the "unacceptable campaign through which they incite hatred and discrimination, catalysts of tension, violence and war”.

MAP 15 February 2021