Moroccan FM Holds Talks with his Swiss Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita had, Thursday, a telephone conversation with Vice President, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis.



The two ministers lauded the excellent relations between Morocco and Switzerland and stressed the importance of strengthening the political dialogue and economic partnership by expanding it to new areas of cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad said in a statement.



Bourita and Cassis exchanged on several regional issues of mutual interest and stressed the importance of furthering the dialogue, notably on multilateral issues, at the level of international bodies, according to the same source.

MAP 10 June 2021