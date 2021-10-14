Moroccan FM Holds Talks with Surinamese Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita met, Tuesday by videoconference, with minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname, Albert Ramdin.



This meeting was an opportunity to activate the bilateral cooperation roadmap (2021-2024) signed last March and which covers several key sectors, such as education, vocational training, agriculture, health and tourism, said a statement by the ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.



During a recent visit to Morocco, Ramdin and Bourita reaffirmed the mutual interests of cooperation between the two countries, particularly through the establishment of an embassy of Suriname in Rabat and a consulate general in Dakhla.



Both parties plan to further deepen the mutual consultations in the near future.

MAP 13 October 2021